Bergen, 16 March 2020:



The following primary insider has bought shares in Sbanken ASA today: Øyvind Thomassen (CEO of Sbanken) has bought 5 000 shares at NOK 43.4004 per share.



Total holding after the transaction is 101 418 shares.





Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.