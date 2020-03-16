AS PRFoods (hereinafter “PRFoods”) hereby announces that on 16 March 2020, the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (hereinafter the “EFSA”) registered a supplement (hereinafter the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the prospectus (hereinafter the “Prospectus”) prepared by PRFoods and approved by the EFSA on 9 March 2020, in relation the public offering (hereinafter the “Offering”) and listing (hereinafter the “Listing”) of secured notes of PRFoods, with the nominal value of EUR 100 per note, interest rate of 6.25% per annum and maturity date on 22 January 2025 (hereinafter the “Notes”).

The Prospectus Supplement was prepared to: (i) set out an additional risk factor specifically relating to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (commonly known as SARS-CoV-2) and the infectious disease COVID-19, caused by the virus; and (ii) due to increased volatility in financial markets, extend the period of the Offering (hereinafter the “Offering Period”) by two (2) weeks, until 16:00 (Estonian time) on 30 March 2020 (unless shortened or extended in accordance with applicable regulations).

The Prospectus Supplement has been attached to this company announcement. Furthermore, the Prospectus Supplement and the Prospectus are available in electronic format on the website of the EFSA (https://www.fi.ee) and on the website of PRFoods (https://prfoods.ee/investor-relations/notes). The Prospectus Supplement and the Prospectus should be read as a whole.

As set out in the Prospectus Supplement, in relation to the extension of the Offering Period, the term of all other steps related to the Offering and Listing will be extended by two (2) weeks. Therefore, the timetable brought out in the notice of public offering of the Notes, published by PRFoods by a company announcement titled “Notice of Public Offering of Secured Notes of AS PRFoods” on 10 March 2020, is amended as follows:

10 March 2020 10:00 (Estonian time) Start of the subscription period for the Notes 30 March 2020 16:00 (Estonian time) End of the subscription period for the Notes On or about 1 April 2020 Publication of the results of the Offering On or about 3 April 2020 Transfer of the Notes to the accounts of the investors On or about 6 April 2020 Expected listing of the Notes and the first trading day on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange

Also, the expected date of listing and admission to trading of the Notes brought out in section “Listing and Admission to Trading of the Notes” of the above referred company announcement is amended to on or about 6 April 2020.

In relation to the amendment of the dates brought out above, the final terms of the Notes have also been amended. The amended final terms of the Notes, as approved by the management board of PRFoods, have been appended to the Prospectus Supplement.

Important information:

This announcement is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the purchase of the Notes, nor shall the sale or offer of the Notes take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law, prior to the registration of the prospectus.

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful.

Before making an investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus, the summary of the Prospectus and, if necessary, consult with a person specialising in advising on such investments.

Additional information:

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the management board

+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

Attachment