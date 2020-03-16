COSTA MESA, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that the company’s vendor finance division, Ampil, will operate under the IFS brand. Operating under the IFS brand, vendor clients and their customers will benefit from streamlined processes, enhanced service and access to a broader set of resources.



“Our mission is to provide the best solutions for our customers, so it makes perfect sense to align Ampil with IFS,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President of IFS. “Together, the division becomes even stronger. As we expand the sales and support resources while streamlining process, our clients will experience an unparalleled level of service delivery. We are fully committed to our vendor clients and their customers, and we continue to be focused on delivering our established programs to help them sell more solutions, more profitably.”

Dedicated to helping technology manufacturers, systems integrators (SIs) and managed service providers (MSPs) increase their success through customized vendor finance programs, the Ampil division has been increasingly successful since its inception in 2017.

By joining the IFS organization and becoming more closely aligned with the Insight family of brands, vendor clients gain seamless access to IFS’ industry-leading financial solutions, tools and services. Customers also have the benefit of leveraging Insight’s 30 years of experience in providing best-in-class technology leasing solutions to corporate and government entities nationwide.

All existing services and programs remain available and fully supported under the IFS brand. Ampil will begin operating under the IFS brand by the end of the first quarter 2020.

