Newark, NJ, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global natural source vitamin E market is expected to grow from USD 622.29 Million in 2017 to USD 908.14 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing consciousness among consumers due to health-related concerns, increasing demand for nutritive & natural food supplements and improved distribution channel are the factors fuelling the natural source vitamin E market.

Vitamin E is defined as a group of powerful antioxidants which protect our cells from oxidative stress. Sufficient vitamin E levels are required by the body to function properly else body may get prone to infections, experience impaired eyesight or suffer from muscle weakness. Vitamin E is one of the vital nutrient which promotes good health and is found in a wide variety of foods and supplements. The best way to consume this vitamin is through a healthy diet. It is a family of fat-soluble compounds and occurs naturally in eight different forms, including four tocopherols (alpha, beta, gamma and delta) and four tocotrienols. Alpha tocopherol is the most common and most potent form of the vitamin. Natural source of vitamin e is not made of a single compound, but group of molecules that are good for skin. Consequently, many skin care popular brands utilize them in their variety of skin care products and this might result in the growth of the global natural source vitamin e market.

Growing awareness among consumers due to health-related worries are estimated to drive the natural source vitamin E market during the forecast period. Enhanced distribution channel is also one of the factor promoting the growth of the market. Also, rising demand for nutritive and natural food supplements is also boosting up the demand for natural source vitamin E. But, cost of vitamin E products is too high which may obstruct the growth of the market. However, a large number of natural source vitamin E products manufacturers will be seen exploiting the well-settled marketing space of e-commerce in forthcoming years which might boost the market in coming years. Natural vitamin e named tocopherol is utilized in cosmetics and personal care products. Tocopherol contains natural antioxidants. These are utilized in production of face powders, foundations, blushers, lipsticks, and moisturizers etc. Tocotrienols are utilized as skin conditioning agent in beauty and personal care products. These features are likely to drive the global natural source vitamins e- market towards a robust growth in the upcoming years. Various research and development initiatives are been undertaken to identify the substitute or alternate sources for delivering deodorized distillates which may obstruct the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375949/request-sample

The major players in global natural source vitamin E market include BASF SE, DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutralliance, Vitae Caps, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, American River Nutrition, Ltd, Vance Group, Excel Vite Inc., Cayman Chemicals, Parachem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Orochem, Davos Life Sciences, and Eisai Food & Chemical Co., among others. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and BASF SE are few of the key players in the natural vitamin E market.

Leaders are providing better opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share. For instance, in December 2018, Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC entered into an agreement to create a premier global consumer healthcare company.

For instance, in February 2016, NBTY, Inc., agreed to sell Vitamin World, a U.S retail business to Centre Lane Partners. This agreement is a standalone business with investment and resources tailored to retail business operations. This strategy benefited the company to position itself in the market with long-term growth and success. These examples shows how various companies are expanding their operations to capture a market share and meet out consumer’s demand effectively.

Tocopherol segment dominated the market with the highest share of 58.9% in 2017



The product type segment is classified into tocopherol and tocotrienol. Tocopherol segment dominated the market in 2017. Alpha-tocopheryl acetate (ATA), also known as tocopheryl acetate, tocopherol acetate, or vitamin E acetate, is a specific form of vitamin E that is mainly found in skin care products and dietary supplements.

Dietary supplement segment dominated the market with the highest share of 48.9% in 2017

The application segment is segmented into dietary supplements, food and beverages, cosmetics, others. Dietary supplement segment dominated the market in 2017. The increasing cost of healthcare facilities is fuelling up the health-related concerns among consumers, thus, growing the demand for nutritive foods, like dietary supplements, etc.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-natural-source-vitamin-e-market-by-product-375949.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Natural Source Vitamin E Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global natural source vitamin E market in 2017 where as Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market. The North America region is dominating the market due to the increasing applications of natural vitamin E in food. It covers cholesterol balancing agent. In cosmetics it acts as an anti-ageing agent. Many R&D activities are done by the major players in this region to identify various pharmaceutical applications which is expected to drive the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly because of the increasing preferences for healthy food among health conscious consumers.

About the report:

The global natural source vitamin E market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375949&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Global Algae Products Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-algae-products-market-by-type-lipids-carrageenan-carotenoids-375939.html

Global Coffee Pod and Capsule Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-coffee-pod-and-capsule-market-by-product-375940.html

Global Essential Oils Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-essential-oils-market-by-product-orange-eucalyptus-375941.html

Global Eucalyptus Oil Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-eucalyptus-oil-market-by-nature-organic-conventional-375942.html