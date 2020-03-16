Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Enzymes Market by Type (Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, and Lipases), Industry (Biofuel, Starch, Textiles & Leather, and Paper & Pulp), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Form (Liquid and Dry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global technical enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026, in terms of value.



The key players in this market include BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), Megazyme (Ireland), Denykem (UK), and MetGen (Finland).



This study covers the technical enzymes market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments such as industry, form, type, source, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Multifunctional properties of technical enzymes in the biofuel, starch processing, textiles & leather, and paper & pulp industries to drive the market.



The increasing trend of environmental concerns in developing countries and advancements of R&D activities for technical enzymes are the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the technical enzymes market. However, the cost of enzyme usage in various industrial applications remains high during the formulation process of technical enzymes, which is projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



The biofuel industry dominated the technical enzymes market throughout the forecasted period.



The biofuel industry has witnessed increased usage of technical enzymes. Consumer inclination toward an alternative to gasoline for the reduction in harmful auto & industrial emissions has augmented the usage of biofuels in many developed countries. Enzymes have been used for the conversion of biomass into biofuels, as they overcome many drawbacks associated with the use of traditional chemicals as catalysts for biofuel generation.

Enzymes are safer substitutes for MTBE (methyl tert-butyl ether), as MTBE is a blending component to oxygenate gasoline and hazardous to human health. Enzymes also allow using unrefined feedstock, such as waste oil, readily without the need to separate the free fatty acids that may be present in large amounts in the feedstock. Due to these factors, the dairy segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Lipases are projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.



Lipases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of lipids and are one of the important groups of biocatalysts with biotechnological applications. Lipases have been isolated from many species of plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi. The ones extracted from microorganisms are used in various industries such as textile & leather, biofuel, pulp & paper, and wastewater treatment.

Lipases are the major enzymes used for commercializing biofuel production with enzymatic processes. As biological catalysts, they convert the free fatty acids (FFA) and triacylglycerol to fatty acid methyl esters, which generate biofuels. Transesterification is the functional benefit to the pulp & paper industry by using lipases. Due to these factors, the lipases type is projected to grow at the highest rate, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2026. The increasing demand for technical enzymes in starch and textile & leather industries is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market in the Asia Pacific region. This dominance is majorly due to the change in technological innovations in machinery, synthetic fibers, logistics, and globalization of business. Furthermore, the shift of industrial operations such as textile & leather production from developed nations in North America and Western Europe into the Asia Pacific region over the past decade has boosted the market for technical enzymes.



According to OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2018-2027, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of sugar production and is projected to expand its production share from 36% (Average 2015-17) to 38% by 2027. Owing to the large production of sugar, enzymes are often used to hydrolyze starch so as to enhance the sugar production process and improve the overall performance. Furthermore, the use of enzymes in the biofuel industry is expected to grow at a higher rate, owing to the increase in biofuel production and considering its usage in fueling automobiles and electricity and government support.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of this Market

4.2 Technical Enzymes Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Technical Enzymes Market, By Key Industry and Country

4.4 Technical Enzymes Market, By Type and Region

4.5 Market, By Industry

4.6 Market, By Form



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Environmental Concerns and Increase in Demand for Biofuel

5.2.1.2 Advancements in R&D Activities for Technical Enzymes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need for Alternatives to Synthetic Chemicals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Quality, Safety, and Consumer Perception Toward Enzymes

5.2.4.2 Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 YC & YCC Shift

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 CLP Legislation

5.5.2 Biocidal Product Regulation (BPR)



6 Technical Enzymes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Amylases

6.2.1 Amylase Usage has Increased as It is A Boon to the Biofuel & Textile Industry

6.3 Cellulases

6.3.1 Their Complex Nature Allows Wide Industrial Usage

6.4 Proteases

6.4.1 Competent Characteristic to Hydrolyze Proteins has Boosted Its Industrial Use

6.5 Lipases

6.5.1 Commercializing Biofuel Production From Enzymatic Processes has Fueled the Market for Lipases

6.6 Other Types

6.6.1 Functional Benefits in Various Industries Drive the Market for Other Types of Enzymes



7 Technical Enzymes Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biofuel

7.2.1 Enzymes as Biological Catalysts in the Production of Biofuel have Been Fueling the Industry

7.3 Starch

7.3.1 Enzymes Functionally Benefit Starch Processing

7.4 Textile & Leather

7.4.1 Less Chemical Discharge in Water and Improvement in Product Quality have Fueled the Usage of Enzymes

7.5 Paper & Pulp

7.5.1 Enzyme Usage Increases the Recycling of Paper in the Industry

7.6 Other Industries

7.6.1 Enzymes Effectively Break Down the Organic Wastes By Mitigating the Usage of Chemicals in Wastewater Treatment



8 Technical Enzymes Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Ease of Use in the Biofuel & Textile Industries Boosts the Usage of the Liquid Form

8.3 Dry (Powder & Granular)

8.3.1 Dry Form Enables Better Accuracy of Dosages



9 Technical Enzymes Market, By Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microorganism

9.2.1 Huge Production in Lesser Time Span Boosts the Industrial Usage of Microbial Enzymes

9.3 Plant

9.3.1 Plant-Based Enzymes Boost the Production of Biomass Suitable for Conversion to Biofuels

9.4 Animal

9.4.1 Being Temperature-Sensitive Discourages the Industrial Usage of Animal-Based Enzymes



10 Technical Enzymes Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Start-Up Microquadrant

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Expansions

11.5.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

11.5.3 New Product Launches

11.5.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.2 DuPont

12.3 ABF

12.4 Novozymes

12.5 DSM

12.6 Dyadic International

12.7 Advanced Enzymes Technologies

12.8 Maps Enzymes

12.9 Epygen Labs

12.10 Megazyme

12.11 Aumgene Biosciences

12.12 Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

12.13 TEX Biosciences

12.14 Denykem

12.15 Metgen

12.16 Creative Enzymes

12.17 Sunson Industry Group

12.18 Transbiodiesel

12.19 Enzyme Supplies

12.20 Enzyme Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahgqg8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900