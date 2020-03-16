Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.



The report includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for high-temperature heat stabilizers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

A look at the key challenges and opportunities in the high-temperature heat stabilizers market

Information on environmental and health concerns surrounding plastics and management of heavy metals

Insights into the regulatory framework, investment analysis, growth indicators and key decision supporting factors

Snapshot of ongoing activities for heat stabilizers in the global and regional markets

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M Co., BASF, DuPont, Hitachi Chemical Co., and Toray Industries

This is an exciting time in the global heat stabilizers industry.

Driven by increasing demand for plastic as a lightweight and (often) low-cost alternative for conventional metals and other standard engineering materials, the industry is rapidly developing and commercializing a new suite of heat stabilizers. These updated and advancing chemistries promise lower toxicity, increased long-term performance, and importantlyincreased high-temperature performance.

New high-temperature heat stabilizers, as a rapidly growing element of the overall market, are helping to significantly push past prior temperature ceilings. Meanwhile, research and development into new heat stabilizer suites and multi-stabilizer product groupings are turning out important new products. These are increasingly capable of fine-tuning to key end-use applications, but also of further increasing and enhancing polymer performance.



The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the heat stabilizers technologies and applications considered within the study.

Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for seven heat stabilizer technology categories (metallic salts and soaps, organometallic heat stabilizers, primary antioxidants, secondary antioxidants, other organic heat stabilizers, high-temperature heat stabilizers: inorganic, and high-temperature heat stabilizers: organic) and eight application categories/plastic types (PVC, polyamides, polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyurethane, other polymers, and recycled plastics).



To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Heat Stabilizer

Initiation

Propagation

Termination

Acute vs Long-Term Thermal Degradation

How do Plastics Destabilize During Heating?

Effects of Thermal Degradation

Mechanisms: How Do Heat Stabilizers Work?

Note on Health and Environmental Toxicity

Categories of Heat Stabilizers

Metallic Salts and Soaps

Organometallic Heat Stabilizers

Organic Heat Stabilizers

Primary Antioxidants

Secondary Antioxidants

Other Organic Heat Stabilizers

High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Inorganic and Organic

Blended Chemistries

Heat Stabilizer Applications

PVC

Polyamides

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Other Polymers

Recycled Plastics

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Heat Stabilizer Technologies, by Region

Global Market for Consumer Heat stabilizers by Technology

Global Market for Heat Stabilizers, by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Metallic Salts and Soaps

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Organometallic Heat Stabilizers

Global Market for Primary Antioxidants

Global Market for Secondary Antioxidants

Global Market for Other Organic Heat Stabilizers

Global Market for High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Inorganic

Global Market for High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Organic

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application



Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for PVC

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polyamides

Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polypropylene

Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polyethylene

Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polystyrene

Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polyurethane

Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Other Polymers

Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Recycled Plastics

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Raw Materials Producers

Petroleum Supply Chain

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Key Industry Trends

Development of New Heat Stabilizers

Plastics Industry Growth and Development

High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers

Environmental and Health Concerns Surrounding Plastics

Management of Heavy Metals

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Adeka Corp.

Akcros Chemicals Ltd.

Albemarle Corp.

AM Stabilizers Corp.

Baerlocher GmbH

BASF

Bruggemann

Clariant International Ltd.

Covestro

Chemson Polymer-Additive AG

Color-Chem International Corp.

DSM

Dupont

Galata Chemicals

Goldstab Organics

Hebei Jingxin Chemical Group

Hitachi Chemical Co.

Hubei Nanxing Polymer Additives Co. Ltd.

Imerys Performance Additives

Kaneka

KD Chem

Kisuma Chemicals

Kolon Industries

Kuraray

Lanxess AG

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals

Nitto Kasei

Novista Chemicals

Pau Tai Industrial

Power Additives

Reagens Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Songwon

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Topas Advanced Polymers (Polyplastics)

Toray Industries

Tosoh Corp.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Wells Plastics Ltd.

Chapter 10 Patents



