This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

The report includes:

  • An overview of the global markets and technologies for high-temperature heat stabilizers
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • A look at the key challenges and opportunities in the high-temperature heat stabilizers market
  • Information on environmental and health concerns surrounding plastics and management of heavy metals
  • Insights into the regulatory framework, investment analysis, growth indicators and key decision supporting factors
  • Snapshot of ongoing activities for heat stabilizers in the global and regional markets
  • Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
  • Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M Co., BASF, DuPont, Hitachi Chemical Co., and Toray Industries

This is an exciting time in the global heat stabilizers industry.

Driven by increasing demand for plastic as a lightweight and (often) low-cost alternative for conventional metals and other standard engineering materials, the industry is rapidly developing and commercializing a new suite of heat stabilizers. These updated and advancing chemistries promise lower toxicity, increased long-term performance, and importantlyincreased high-temperature performance.

New high-temperature heat stabilizers, as a rapidly growing element of the overall market, are helping to significantly push past prior temperature ceilings. Meanwhile, research and development into new heat stabilizer suites and multi-stabilizer product groupings are turning out important new products. These are increasingly capable of fine-tuning to key end-use applications, but also of further increasing and enhancing polymer performance.

The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the heat stabilizers technologies and applications considered within the study.

Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for seven heat stabilizer technology categories (metallic salts and soaps, organometallic heat stabilizers, primary antioxidants, secondary antioxidants, other organic heat stabilizers, high-temperature heat stabilizers: inorganic, and high-temperature heat stabilizers: organic) and eight application categories/plastic types (PVC, polyamides, polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyurethane, other polymers, and recycled plastics).

To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Intended Audience
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Definitions
  • Heat Stabilizer
  • Initiation
  • Propagation
  • Termination
  • Acute vs Long-Term Thermal Degradation
  • How do Plastics Destabilize During Heating?
  • Effects of Thermal Degradation
  • Mechanisms: How Do Heat Stabilizers Work?
  • Note on Health and Environmental Toxicity
  • Categories of Heat Stabilizers
  • Metallic Salts and Soaps
  • Organometallic Heat Stabilizers
  • Organic Heat Stabilizers
  • Primary Antioxidants
  • Secondary Antioxidants
  • Other Organic Heat Stabilizers
  • High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Inorganic and Organic
  • Blended Chemistries
  • Heat Stabilizer Applications
  • PVC
  • Polyamides
  • Polypropylene
  • Polyethylene
  • Polystyrene
  • Polyurethane
  • Other Polymers
  • Recycled Plastics

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

  • Scope of the Market Analysis
  • Global Market for Heat Stabilizer Technologies, by Region
  • Global Market for Consumer Heat stabilizers by Technology
  • Global Market for Heat Stabilizers, by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Global Market for Metallic Salts and Soaps
  • Global Summary
  • North American Market
  • European Market
  • Asian Market
  • Global Market for Organometallic Heat Stabilizers
  • Global Market for Primary Antioxidants
  • Global Market for Secondary Antioxidants
  • Global Market for Other Organic Heat Stabilizers
  • Global Market for High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Inorganic
  • Global Market for High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Organic

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for PVC
  • Global Summary
  • North American Market
  • European Market
  • Asian Market
  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polyamides
  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polypropylene
  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polyethylene
  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polystyrene
  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Polyurethane
  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Other Polymers
  • Global Heat Stabilizer Markets for Recycled Plastics

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

  • Supply Chains
  • Raw Materials Producers
  • Petroleum Supply Chain
  • Industry and Key Research Organizations
  • Key Industry Trends
  • Development of New Heat Stabilizers
  • Plastics Industry Growth and Development
  • High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers
  • Environmental and Health Concerns Surrounding Plastics
  • Management of Heavy Metals
  • Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

  • Annual Granted Patents
  • Patent Country of Origin
  • Key Players
  • Patent Code Map
  • Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • 3M
  • Adeka Corp.
  • Akcros Chemicals Ltd.
  • Albemarle Corp.
  • AM Stabilizers Corp.
  • Baerlocher GmbH
  • BASF
  • Bruggemann
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Covestro
  • Chemson Polymer-Additive AG
  • Color-Chem International Corp.
  • DSM
  • Dupont
  • Galata Chemicals
  • Goldstab Organics
  • Hebei Jingxin Chemical Group
  • Hitachi Chemical Co.
  • Hubei Nanxing Polymer Additives Co. Ltd.
  • Imerys Performance Additives
  • Kaneka
  • KD Chem
  • Kisuma Chemicals
  • Kolon Industries
  • Kuraray
  • Lanxess AG
  • LG Chem
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Nitto Kasei
  • Novista Chemicals
  • Pau Tai Industrial
  • Power Additives
  • Reagens Group
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Songwon
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co.
  • Topas Advanced Polymers (Polyplastics)
  • Toray Industries
  • Tosoh Corp.
  • Valtris Specialty Chemicals
  • Wells Plastics Ltd.

Chapter 10 Patents

