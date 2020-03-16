Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Temperature Heat Stabilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
The report includes:
This is an exciting time in the global heat stabilizers industry.
Driven by increasing demand for plastic as a lightweight and (often) low-cost alternative for conventional metals and other standard engineering materials, the industry is rapidly developing and commercializing a new suite of heat stabilizers. These updated and advancing chemistries promise lower toxicity, increased long-term performance, and importantlyincreased high-temperature performance.
New high-temperature heat stabilizers, as a rapidly growing element of the overall market, are helping to significantly push past prior temperature ceilings. Meanwhile, research and development into new heat stabilizer suites and multi-stabilizer product groupings are turning out important new products. These are increasingly capable of fine-tuning to key end-use applications, but also of further increasing and enhancing polymer performance.
The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the heat stabilizers technologies and applications considered within the study.
Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for seven heat stabilizer technology categories (metallic salts and soaps, organometallic heat stabilizers, primary antioxidants, secondary antioxidants, other organic heat stabilizers, high-temperature heat stabilizers: inorganic, and high-temperature heat stabilizers: organic) and eight application categories/plastic types (PVC, polyamides, polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyurethane, other polymers, and recycled plastics).
To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Chapter 10 Patents
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2t4cf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: