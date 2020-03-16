Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomics/Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography), Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), Application (Disease Diagnostics), End-User (Academic) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glycomics market is projected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2025 from USD 1.06 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



This report provides a detailed picture of the global glycomics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments (by product, application, end-user, and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies is a major factor driving the growth of the glycomics market.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing R&D expenditure and funding for proteomics and glycomics research, growth of the proteomics market, and technological advancements in glycomics instrumentation. However, the high cost of tools is expected to be the major challenge for the growth of the global glycomics market during the forecast period.



Academic research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the glycomics market, by end-user, in 2019.



Based on end-user, the glycomics market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories. Academic research institutes are estimated to be the largest end-users of glycomics products in 2020. This end-user segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of research activities on drug discovery, rising funding for glycomics research, and increasing number of collaborations for developing carbohydrate-based drugs.



Enzymes segment to register the highest growth in the glycomics market during the forecast period.



Based on the products, the glycomics market is categorized into five product segments, namely, enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzymes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the consumable nature of enzymes and their wide applications in a variety of R&D and drug discovery procedures.



North America will continue to dominate the glycomics market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global glycomics market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa). In 2020, North America is expected to dominate the global glycomics market. This is mainly due to increasing funding for research on glycomics, rising R&D investments for drug discovery & development, and the presence of key players in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Glycomics Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Product, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, By Product and Country

4.4 Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding for Proteomics and Glycomics Research

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Proteomics Market

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Glycomics Instrumentation

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Biomarker Identification

5.2.2.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.2.3 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Tools



6 Glycomics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enzymes

6.2.1 Glycosidases & Neuramidases

6.2.1.1 Launch of Rapid Pngase F Glycosidase Enzymes By New England Biolabs is A Key Development in This Market

6.2.2 Glycosyltransferases & Sialyltransferases

6.2.2.1 Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne, and New England Biolabs are the Major Players in This Market

6.2.3 Other Enzymes

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Mass Spectrometry Instruments

6.3.1.1 MS Instruments Have the Ability to Identify Small Amounts of Glycans From Increasingly Complex Mixtures

6.3.2 Chromatography Instruments

6.3.2.1 Chromatography Techniques are Widely Used to Separate Unwanted Material During Glycan Analysis

6.3.3 Arrays

6.3.3.1 Raybiotech, Inc., Chemily Glycoscience, and Z Biotech are the Major Players Operating in This Market

6.3.4 Other Instruments

6.4 Kits

6.4.1 Glycan Release Kits

6.4.1.1 Separation of Glycans From Glycoproteins is the Foremost Step in Glycomics

6.4.2 Glycan Labeling Kits

6.4.2.1 Merck KGaA and Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. are the Major Players in This Market

6.4.3 Glycan Purification Kits

6.4.3.1 Separation of Unwanted Material From Samples Provides Better Results in the Characterization of Glycan Molecules

6.4.4 Other Kits

6.5 Carbohydrates

6.5.1 Oligosaccharides

6.5.1.1 Oligosaccharides Segment Dominated the Glycomics Market for Carbohydrates

6.5.2 Monosaccharides

6.5.2.1 Monosaccharides are the Smallest Units of Carbohydrates and Glycans

6.5.3 Other Carbohydrates

6.6 Reagents & Chemicals

6.6.1 Chemily Glycoscience, Bio-Techne, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the Major Players in This Market



7 Glycomics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Discovery & Development

7.2.1 Increasing R&D Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Support Market Growth

7.3 Disease Diagnostics

7.3.1 Cancer Diagnostics

7.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Support Market Growth

7.3.2 Other Disease Diagnostics

7.3.3 Other Applications



8 Glycomics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic Research Institutes

8.2.1 Increasing Funding for Glycomics Research to Support Market Growth

8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1 Increasing R&D Investments and Rising Research Activities on Carbohydrates to Support Market Growth

8.4 Clinical Laboratories

8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Rheumatoid Arthritis to Support Market Growth



9 Glycomics Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US is the Largest Market for Glycomics Worldwide

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Strong Infrastructure and Availability of Funding for Biomedical Research to Support Market Growth

9.2.3 Europe

9.2.4 Germany

9.2.4.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Market in 2019

9.2.5 UK

9.2.5.1 Increasing R&D Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Support Market Growth in the UK

9.2.6 France

9.2.6.1 Presence of A Well-Established Life Sciences Industry to Support Market Growth in France

9.2.7 Italy

9.2.7.1 Increasing Public and Private Funding for Life Science R&D to Support Market Growth in Italy

9.2.8 Spain

9.2.8.1 Presence of A Well-Established Life Sciences Industry to Support Market Growth in Spain

9.2.9 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 Demand for High-Quality Research Tools is Increasing in China Due to the Significant Growth in R&D Activities

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.2.1 Large Number of Research Initiatives Focusing on the Development of Precision Medicine to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities to Support Market Growth in India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.4.1 Collaborations for Research on Therapeutics to Drive Market Growth in Australia

9.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Latin America

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.2.1 Significant Decline in R&D Investments in Brazil to Restrain Market Growth

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 Strong Pharmaceutical Industry in Mexico to Support Market Growth

9.4.4 Rest of Latin America

9.4.5 Middle East and Africa

9.4.5.1 Increasing Focus on Proteomics to Support Market Growth in the MEA



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.3 Key Strategies

10.3.1 Product Launches (2017-2019)

10.3.2 Acquisitions (2017-2019)

10.3.3 Collaborations & Agreements (2017-2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

10.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.4.2 Visionary Leaders

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.5 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Merck KGaA

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.3 Takara Bio, Inc.

11.4 New England Biolabs

11.5 S-Bio (Subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.)

11.6 Asparia Glycomics S.L.

11.7 Agilent Technologies

11.8 Bio-Techne

11.9 Shimadzu Corporation

11.10 Bruker Corporation

11.11 Waters Corporation

11.12 AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

11.13 Raybiotech, Inc.

11.14 Z Biotech, LLC

11.15 Chemily Glycoscience

11.16 Dextra Laboratories Ltd.

11.17 Lectenz Bio

11.18 Ludger Ltd.

11.19 Valiant Co. Ltd.

11.20 Sanyo Fine Co. Ltd.



