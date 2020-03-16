                                                                                             Lysaker, 16 March 2020

The suspension of today's intra day trading with the below shareclasses on Nasdaq Copenhangen has now ended, and trade can be resumed.

The trade was suspended earlier today due to market conditions which made it difficult to set reliable fund prices (intrinsic values). The situation has now stabilized and trade can therefore be resumed.

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596