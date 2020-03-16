Lysaker, 16 March 2020
The suspension of today's intra day trading with the below shareclasses on Nasdaq Copenhangen has now ended, and trade can be resumed.
The trade was suspended earlier today due to market conditions which made it difficult to set reliable fund prices (intrinsic values). The situation has now stabilized and trade can therefore be resumed.
For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
