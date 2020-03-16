SAN MATEO, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Q Digital, a leading independent performance and digital marketing agency, released their “Guide to Growth Marketing in the Coronavirus Pandemic”, a whitepaper that shares best practices for marketers amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The report covers how to revise an organization’s growth strategy as the COVID-19 story develops, how to protect brands against unforced errors on the marketing and PR fronts, and where to look for silver linings while the landscape continues to shift.



People are retreating from public-facing forums and events and consequentially spending more time online. The loss of these platforms and shifting consumer behavior necessitates that a predominantly digital strategy is enacted to communicate brand messages and create a sense of community. This major shift in strategy is required for marketers looking to capture the same reach and awareness that experiential events have driven in a more digitally, omnichannel-focused environment.

“There is a lot of panic and confusion among the marketing community regarding how to proceed. We are seeing unprecedented disruption, from the NBA suspending their season to events like SXSW canceling,” says David Rodnitzky, Founder and CEO of 3Q Digital. “While there is a lot of well-placed fear, change and adversity are also sources of opportunity for those who can rise to the occasion.”

Less in-person time means more need to consume thought leadership digitally and more people to reach with an initial or early digital touchpoint. As such, there are three immediate areas that marketers should count on to build the top of the funnel: organic content; paid social, native, and programmatic; and non-brand, top-of-funnel keywords. It is true that content and paid media are already a part of every marketer’s mix, but it’s time to double down on the following to keep the lead pipeline flowing.

For insights into how to best manage creative and analytics, saturation checks, and other assets like negative keyword reports (e.g. if you are still using the word “viral” in any campaign or public facing language, it’s time to take a hard-left turn), please visit:

https://3qdigital.com/resources/strategic-whitepapers/guide-to-growth-marketing-in-the-coronavirus-age/

ABOUT 3Q DIGITAL 3Q Digital is a growth marketing agency that helps clients of all sizes achieve growth, breakthrough, and industry leadership. Founded in 2008 by CEO David Rodnitzky and verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it is one of the world’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, with 10 offices and more than 350 employees. Named one of Inc.com’s Best Places to Work in 2020 and recognized on the 2019 Adweek 100: Fastest-Growing Agencies list, 3Q has seen steady growth by leading its clients through paid media, digital strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO & Content, and SMB growth. For more information, please visit https://3qdigital.com/services

