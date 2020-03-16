To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 16 th of March 2020
Announcement no. 30/2020
Final terms for bonds to be opened 18th of March 2020
On 18th of March 2020, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open new covered bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.
The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by BRFkredit a/s”, dated 1. February 2017 (today Jyske Realkredit A/S), including any addenda to the said Base Prospectus.
Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com
