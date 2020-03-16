To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 16 th of March 2020

Announcement no. 30/2020















Final terms for bonds to be opened 18th of March 2020



On 18th of March 2020, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open new covered bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by BRFkredit a/s”, dated 1. February 2017 (today Jyske Realkredit A/S), including any addenda to the said Base Prospectus.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com



Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S





www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachments