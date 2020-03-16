NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI, CCI-PA) between February 26, 2018 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=crown-castle-international-corp&id=2191 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=crown-castle-international-corp&id=2191

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted (1) Crown Castle’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle’s financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle’s net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

