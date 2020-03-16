Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Biopsy Device Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers potential application sectors across various end-users. The smart biopsy device market is broken down by devices. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each application with an estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional smart biopsy device market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global smart biopsy device market and current trends within the industry.



The report includes:

An overview of the global smart biopsy devices market

Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Assessment of current market size, market forecast, and main driving forces for the smart biopsy devices market

Coverage of advancements in biopsy procedure and adoption of the minimally invasive biopsy procedure

Information on significant products, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the smart biopsy devices market

Comprehensive profiles of major vendors in the market

The goal of this study was to determine the status of the smart biopsy device market and assess the global growth potential over the five-year period of 2018 to 2023. The market was analyzed via the main smart biopsy devices applications, including cancers of the liver, prostate, skin, breast, and others.



The main focus of this study is to highlight a future market segment for the adoption of smart biopsy devices. The overall report objective was to present a comprehensive discussion of smart biopsy devices, along with current and future commercial potential for each key market segment.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Smart biopsy is used in the diagnosis of cancer and assists in differentiating healthy calluses or cells from tumorous cells. The technique is performed by diagnostic departments and interventional radiologists to recognize diseases in healthcare institutions such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and medical clinics.

Around 100 types of cancers have been identified in organs such as malignant melanoma of the rectum and colon. The numerous forms of biopsies include center needle, skin, excision and incision, vacuum-assisted shave, and fine-needle aspiration. Increasing adoption of smart biopsy devices due to the increasing prevalence of cancer is boosting growth in the global market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Market Share

Regulatory Framework

Establishment Registration and Medical Device Listing

Premarket Notification 510(k)

Premarket Approval

Investigational Device Exemption (IDE)

Quality System Regulation

Labeling Requirements

Medical Device Reporting (MDR)

Growth Drivers and Trends

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing Number of Cancer Research Studies

Advancement of Biopsy Procedures and Adoption of Minimally Invasive Biopsy Procedures

Chapter 4 Smart Biopsy Device Applications

Overview

Cancer Applications

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Other Cancers

Chapter 5 Regional Markets for Smart Biopsy Devices

Overview

Regional Markets

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Argon Medical Devices

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Canon Medical Systems

Dune Medical Devices

Hologic Inc.

Innomedicus Ltd.

Planmed OY

RLS Interventional (Inrad)

