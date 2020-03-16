Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Biopsy Device Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers potential application sectors across various end-users. The smart biopsy device market is broken down by devices. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each application with an estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional smart biopsy device market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global smart biopsy device market and current trends within the industry.
The report includes:
The goal of this study was to determine the status of the smart biopsy device market and assess the global growth potential over the five-year period of 2018 to 2023. The market was analyzed via the main smart biopsy devices applications, including cancers of the liver, prostate, skin, breast, and others.
The main focus of this study is to highlight a future market segment for the adoption of smart biopsy devices. The overall report objective was to present a comprehensive discussion of smart biopsy devices, along with current and future commercial potential for each key market segment.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Smart biopsy is used in the diagnosis of cancer and assists in differentiating healthy calluses or cells from tumorous cells. The technique is performed by diagnostic departments and interventional radiologists to recognize diseases in healthcare institutions such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and medical clinics.
Around 100 types of cancers have been identified in organs such as malignant melanoma of the rectum and colon. The numerous forms of biopsies include center needle, skin, excision and incision, vacuum-assisted shave, and fine-needle aspiration. Increasing adoption of smart biopsy devices due to the increasing prevalence of cancer is boosting growth in the global market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Smart Biopsy Device Applications
Chapter 5 Regional Markets for Smart Biopsy Devices
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9hw4t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: