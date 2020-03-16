NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 16, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Gerard
Last Name(s)Kleisterlee
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyEuro
Price (Average)€13.701
Volume 10,000
Total€137,007.00
Aggregated information
Shares were PURCHASED in batches

 
 Batch 1Batch 2Batch 3Batch 4
Volume2,0623,7382,8381,362
Price€13.698€13.70€13.702€13.704
Total€28,245.28€51,210.60€38,886.28€18,664.85

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

