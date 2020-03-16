Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Decommissioning Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is focused on the offshore decommissioning market and the key areas in the field that drive industry growth and allow companies to succeed.
Areas include operator project management, post-cessation of production (CoP) OPEX, well decommissioning (plugging and abandonment), facility de-energizing, topside preparation, topside removal, jacket removal, topside and substructure onshore recycling, subsea infrastructure, site remediation, and post-decommissioning monitoring.
The report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent information regarding upcoming, ongoing decommissioning projects.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for offshore decommissioning
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024
- A look at the recent market trends, opportunities, challenges and government rules and regulations affecting the market
- Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, competition trends, market share analysis, and a relevant patent analysis
- Briefing about possible innovations in the offshore decommissioning sector which may reduce costs and environmental impact in the near future
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Able U.K. Ltd., Bureau Veritas Group, Fairfield Energy, Maersk Decom, Petrofac Ltd., and Technip FMC
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Decommissioning
- Investments
- Regulatory Framework
- Market Dynamics
- Estimates of Decommissioning Costs
Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Decommissioning Stage
- Overview
- Well Plugging and Abandonment
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Running, Making Safe and Preparation
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Topside and Substructure Removal
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Subsea and Site Remediation
- Derrick Barges
- Platform Removal
- Pipeline and Power Cable Decommissioning
- Market Size and Forecast
- Topside and Substructure Reuse and Recycling
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Operator Project Management and Monitoring
- Project Management
- Engineering and Planning
- Permitting and Regulatory Compliance
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Offshore Decommissioning Market by Water Depth
- Overview
- Shallow Waters
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Deep Water
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Ultra-Deep Water
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Offshore Decommissioning Market by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- United Kingdom
- Norway
- Netherlands
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Australia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of the World (the Middle East, Africa and South America)
- Market Outlook
- Market Size and Forecast
- Nigeria
- Angola
- Brazil
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Market Ranking
- Areas for Innovation
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Able U.K. Ltd.
- AF Gruppen ASA
- Aker Solutions ASA
- Bureau Veritas Group
- Deepocean Group Holding B.V.
- DNV Gl
- Fairfield Energy
- Heerema Marine Contractors
- John Wood Group PLC
- Linch-Pin Offshore Management Services
- LOC Group
- Maersk Decom
- Perenco
- Petrofac Ltd.
- Proserv U.K. Ltd.
- Ramboll Group A/S
- Rever Offshore U.K. Ltd.
- Saipem
- Subsea 7 S.A.
- Technip FMC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guua10
