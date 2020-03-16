Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4D Geographic Information System (GIS) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is focused on 4D GIS industry drivers and challenges. The report explores the industry by type, application, and geography. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided.
The 4D GIS market is segmented into three categories:
This report covers global market trends with data from 2018 to 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 to 2024. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
In 4D GIS, the first three dimensions represent the coordinates used to define a physical space; the fourth dimension (4D) refers to time. The change can be the position of the object from one place to another or the change in patterns in surroundings like changing weather conditions or the spread of fire in a forest. Spatial and temporal or time-dependent data such as data illustrating changing weather conditions is supported by most GIS systems through the use of animation tools. Also, it is useful in the construction industry for monitoring the progress of work overtime.
As it incorporates 2D and 3D with time, 4D GIS is becoming an essential component of GIS applications. The 4D model offers quality visualization, simulation, and communication and facilitates better decision making in rapidly changing environments. 4D GIS models help understanding project schedules and help users observe the risks involved during the execution of a project.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 4D Geographic Information Systems
Chapter 2 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Geospatial Analytics Market, by Region, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global GIS Economy, 2014-2024
Figure 2: Global Geospatial Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2024
