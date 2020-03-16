GROUPE RENAULT SHUTS DOWN PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT ITS INDUSTRIAL SITES IN FRANCE

Boulogne Billancourt, March 16, 2020 – Groupe Renault announces the cessation of production activities at its industrial sites in France until further notice, depending on the evolution of the health situation.

From the end of the day on Monday, March 16, the Groupe Renault will suspend all production activities on French industrial sites in order to protect its employees in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in compliance with the measures taken by the French government.

These suspensions of industrial activities concern 12 sites and 18,000 employees in France.

The continuity of production activities at the Group's plants in other European countries depends on the situation in each country.

The Group plans to restart production activities as soon as conditions permit and will implement appropriate measures to respond effectively to commercial demand.

