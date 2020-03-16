CINCINNATI, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) announced today its increased commitment to the global fight against COVID-19 by making available zero cost samples of the company’s proprietary technologies to developers and manufacturers of molecular assays for COVID-19 detection. By utilizing Meridian’s specialized enzyme formulations (Fast RT-qPCR Mix and Lyo-Ready 1-Step RT-qPCR Mix) it is Meridian’s hope that diagnostic companies around the world will be able to develop COVID-19 detection assays with greater sensitivity, faster run-times and formatted for high throughput testing. In order to help expedite such development, Meridian is pleased to provide from stock its specialized enzyme formulations to manufacturers of a COVID-19 molecular detection assay at no cost for the purpose of initial testing and evaluation. Following the successful development of a COVID-19 detection assay or kit, it is Meridian’s commitment to continue to manufacture and supply its propriety formulations at commercial scale in order to meet the global demand.



In a statement earlier today Todd Howren, Ph.D., Vice President of Global Sales of Life Science said the following, “We are excited to partner with molecular diagnostic companies around the world in our common fight against COVID-19. Many Molecular Diagnostic companies in the United States, China, and Europe have already incorporated Meridian’s technologies in their assays. By making these master mixes available at no charge for initial testing and development, it is our hope that we can accelerate the availability of new COVID-19 test kits and that faster, more economical and more sensitive assays will be developed in the fight against this deadly pathogen.”

Meridian is committed to supplying solutions to the diagnostic industry during times of a pandemic health crisis. For more information on receiving an initial evaluation and testing sample please reply by email to info@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

