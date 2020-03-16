16 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 11 March 2020, Mr Kenning, Regional CEO, Americas and a PDMR of the Company purchased 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR/ Regional CEO, Americas

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

transaction

Purchase of 30,000 ordinary shares by Mr John Kenning, 15,000 of which were purchased in his individual capacity and the other 15,000 through the John C Kenning trust

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) $1.37 400





Price(s) Volume(s) $1.41 29,600

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A single transaction

$42,284

US Dollars

e)

Date of the

transaction

11 March 2020

f)

Place of the

transaction

Outside a trading venue, shares traded Over The Counter

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,

Company Secretary