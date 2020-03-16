16 March 2020
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
The Company announces that it has been notified that on 11 March 2020, Mr Kenning, Regional CEO, Americas and a PDMR of the Company purchased 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail:
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/ Regional CEO, Americas
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Purchase of 30,000 ordinary shares by Mr John Kenning, 15,000 of which were purchased in his individual capacity and the other 15,000 through the John C Kenning trust
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$1.37
|400
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$1.41
|29,600
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A single transaction
$42,284
US Dollars
e)
Date of the
transaction
11 March 2020
f)
Place of the
transaction
Outside a trading venue, shares traded Over The Counter
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche,
Company Secretary
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
logo1.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: