GN Store Nord A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord A/S and/or persons closely related with them.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ronica Wang 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the board of directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name GN Store Nord A/S b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares







DK0010272632 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



DKK 252.8 per share



DKK 251.1 per share



DKK 252.4 per share Volume(s)



900 shares



1,000 shares



900 shares d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



2,800



252.1 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Morten P. Toft

Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

Or

Rune Sandager

Senior Manager – Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55







