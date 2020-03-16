Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Bank p.l.c. bond

Helsinki, 16 March 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, Ferratum Bank p.l.c. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group and a credit institution licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA)) has repaid an EUR 40 million 6.25% p.a. above 3 month EURIBOR (incl. floor at 0%) Senior unsecured bond due March 15 2020 (ISIN: FI4000232830).

