Join CIOs and technology executives from across the Greater Atlanta area as they explore the creative mindset and courageous leadership needed to help their organizations succeed.

Prominent technology leaders headlining the 2020 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Snehal Antani, Former CTO, United States Department of Defense; Shoukat Ali Bhamani, VP, CIO & CDO, Shaeffler Group Americas; Rebecca Blalock, Board Member and Former CIO, Southern Company; Jay Ferro, CIO, Quikrete; Jason James, CIO, Net Health and Teresa Miquelarena, Head of Digital Engineering & Automation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation.



ATLANTA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking into the future of business, only the agile enterprises will survive these unprecedented times of disruptive innovation. Savvy CIOs and technology executives collaborate with business peers on the most effective strategies to sharpen their organizations’ competitive edge, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to reimagine and reinvent the enterprise.

A pioneering mindset and bold leadership skills are needed to foster a culture of innovation and tackle these challenges head-on. Absorb the newest insights on the courageous leadership needed to carry out winning strategies by attending HMG Strategy’s upcoming 2020 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit .

The HMG Strategy Atlanta CIO summit is listed as one of the top technology conferences of 2020 in a guide to “conferences worth traveling to,” published online by CIO magazine . The August 13, all-day event will begin at 7:30 a.m. EST at the St. Regis Resort & Hotel in Atlanta— Click here to learn more and reserve your seat today.

“CIOs play a pivotal role in positioning their organizations to face digital disruption eye-to-eye, navigating the digital journey forward,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “These premier technology leaders making a difference in the industry make our events unique for you—Join us and learn from the best what it takes to build a winning culture.”

The Atlanta CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk, by Snehal Antani, former CTO of the United States Department of Defense. In addition to sharing the strategies and insights he has absorbed from his experiences at GE Capital and Splunk, Antani will present on the leadership and team skills he learned at the U.S. Department of Defense, and what he wishes he had known before arriving there.

Additionally, a brief ceremony will be held during the summit’s luncheon to recognize the Atlanta regional recipients of the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter awards.

Additional agenda items for the 2020 Atlanta CIO summit will include:

A panel of forward-thinking technology executives who will share the benefits of devoting time and energy to crafting their personal brands and powering their career progression while positioning themselves to attract and retain coveted IT talent

A panel of top technology executives, some of whom who sit on company boards, who will share what it takes to become boardroom-ready and how to land a board role

A panel of leading technology executives who will share the fresh mindset that’s needed to identify and execute on new sources of technology-led innovation

A panel discussion that’s focused on positioning the enterprise for secure innovation

A panel of top-tier technology executives who will share use cases for advanced technologies that can accelerate speed to market and sharpen their companies’ competitive edge

An executive briefing on the future of enterprise communications by Presenting Partner Zoom

An executive briefing powered by Presenting Partner and cloud-based communication service RingCentral

Presenting Partners for the Atlanta CIO summit will be RingCentral and Zoom. Gold Partners include Appian, Magenic, and Rubrik. Aisera will support as both Gold Partner and Lunch Partner. The Preferred Research Partner will be Info-Tech Research Group, and Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia. The Atlanta Chapter for the Society for Information Management, the Georgia CIO Leadership Association and Year Up Greater Atlanta will support as Association Partners.

Highlights and key thought leadership points from briefings, tech-talks, and exclusive interviews are available live online during executive leadership summits. Follow HMG Strategy on LinkedIn for real-time updates from its 80+ regional events across North America and Europe.

Get involved with the world’s premier career accelerator and executive leadership network—join Atlanta’s best IT executive networking event by visiting HMG Strategy’s website here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

