﻿FILING OF 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT﻿

Paris – March 16, 2020

Klépierre filed its Universal Registration Document relating to fiscal year 2019 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“the AMF”) on March 13, 2020.

It can be read or downloaded on the websites of:

- Klépierre: www.klepierre.com

- The AMF: www.amf-france.org

It is also available to the public free of charge upon request:

- By mail:

Klépierre

Investor Relations

26 boulevard des Capucines

75009 Paris

FRANCE

- By e-mail: investorrelations@klepierre.com

The universal registration document integrates, among others, the following items:

- The annual financial report for 2019 and the statutory auditors’ report;

- The management report including notably the non-financial performance statement;

- Information regarding internal control and risk management;

- The Supervisory Board on corporate governance;

- The presentation of the resolutions as well as the draft resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 30, 2020;

- The information relative to the fees paid to statutory auditors; and

- The description of the share buyback program.





ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €23.7 billion at December 31, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Investor relations contacts Hubert d’Aillières, Group Head of IR and financial communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 — hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Mengxing Zhang, IR Officer

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 — mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Officer

+33 (1) 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

