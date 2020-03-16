Toronto, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The residents living in long-term care homes, retirement homes and supportive housing are some of our province’s most vulnerable people. We want to assure Ontarians that our members are doing everything they can to safeguard residents from exposure to this virus.
This includes the following:
We have been working closely and collaboratively with the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the Ministry of Health, and our sector partners to stay on top of this rapidly evolving situation. We are also communicating regularly with our members to share information, tools, and resources to assist in this incredibly difficult time.
I am confident that the diligence of the staff in our member homes and continued collaboration among system partners will help ensure workers and the residents in their care remain healthy and safe in these extraordinary circumstances.
AdvantAge Ontario is the trusted voice for senior care. We represent community-based, not-for-profit organizations dedicated to supporting the best possible aging experience. Our members are not-for profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors’ housing, and seniors’ community services.
Debbie Humphreys AdvantAge Ontario 905-851-8821 x 233 dhumphreys@advantageontario.ca
