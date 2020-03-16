Toronto, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The residents living in long-term care homes, retirement homes and supportive housing are some of our province’s most vulnerable people. We want to assure Ontarians that our members are doing everything they can to safeguard residents from exposure to this virus.

This includes the following:

Homes have rigorous infection prevention and control policies and procedures and the expertise to actively manage outbreaks of influenza and other illnesses

Active screening is in place in all these settings so that people cannot enter the homes if they have symptoms or are at higher risk for COVID-19.

The provincial government issued a directive on Saturday to restrict visitors to homes. While this was absolutely the right call, it will certainly be challenging for the seniors’ living in these homes and their family and friends. With that in mind, our members will be doing everything they can to help their residents stay connected with their loved ones by other means.

We have been working closely and collaboratively with the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the Ministry of Health, and our sector partners to stay on top of this rapidly evolving situation. We are also communicating regularly with our members to share information, tools, and resources to assist in this incredibly difficult time.

I am confident that the diligence of the staff in our member homes and continued collaboration among system partners will help ensure workers and the residents in their care remain healthy and safe in these extraordinary circumstances.

AdvantAge Ontario is the trusted voice for senior care. We represent community-based, not-for-profit organizations dedicated to supporting the best possible aging experience. Our members are not-for profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors’ housing, and seniors’ community services.

