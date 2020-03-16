NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) between March 2, 2018 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=aarons-inc&id=2201 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=aarons-inc&id=2201

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted (1) Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive Leasing and Aaron’s Business segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act and/or relevant Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) regulations; (3) consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the FTC’s investigation into its Progressive Leasing and Aaron’s Business segments, Aaron’s noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

