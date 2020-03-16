Bernin, March 16, 2020





INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER

OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL





(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (A.M.F))

Name and address of the Company: SOITEC

Parc Technologique des Fontaines

Chemin des Franques

38190 BERNIN

Statement date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights 02/29/2020 32,981,203 (1) Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2) : 33,642,463 Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3) : 33,607,976

(1) Including (i) 32,853,813 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic “SOI”, (ii) 29,410 preferred shares 1 of €0.10 par value each, not listed, and (iii) 97,980 preferred shares 2 of €2.00 par value each, not listed.

(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (in the present case, the 5,077 treasury shares and the 24,910 preference shares of €0.10 par value each) and after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (in the present case, the 5,077 treasury shares and the 24,910 preference shares of €0.10 par value each).

