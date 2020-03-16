Paris, 16 March 2020

MBWS becomes the exclusive distributor of the Paddy brand

on the French market

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announced today the signature of a partnership with Sazerac for the exclusive distribution by MBWS of the Paddy brand on the French market.

Famous for its quality, subtle taste and triple distillation, Paddy is the 2nd best selling Irish whiskey brand in France and the 4th best selling Irish whiskey brand in the world. The Irish whiskey market in France is a dynamic one and Paddy is one of the emblematic brands with strong ambitions.

This partnership is part of a long-standing collaboration with the Sazerac group. The two groups have already worked together for the distribution of Sazerac's main brands in France and Brazil and more recently for the distribution of MBWS brands in the United States through Sazerac's subsidiary 375 Park Avenue Spirits.

Andrew Highcock, Managing Director of MBWS, said: " We are very pleased to welcome the Paddy brand to the Spirits family and our growing range of recognized brands. We have the opportunity to add a brand that is one of the world's best-selling Irish whiskeys to the portfolio of spirits that we seek to offer our customers to meet their needs. This is also a new collaboration with the Sazerac Group, with whom we share a similar culture and a portfolio of complementary brands".

This distribution partnership will begin on June 1, 2020 on the French market.

