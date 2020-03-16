Company announcement















Announcement no. 2/2020





16 March 2020

















Postponement of Danske Bank’s annual general meeting called for 17 March 2020

Unfortunately Danske Bank A/S will have to postpone the annual general meeting called for tomorrow, 17 March 2020.

The decision has been made upon recommendation from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority due to uncertainty about whether the meeting can be held in accordance with the health and safety guidelines issued by the Danish authorities.

We expect to hold the annual general meeting with the same agenda, and we will announce a new date as soon as possible.

Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, +45 45 14 14 00





