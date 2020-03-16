|Company announcement
Announcement no. 2/2020
|Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2-12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00
16 March 2020
Postponement of Danske Bank’s annual general meeting called for 17 March 2020
Unfortunately Danske Bank A/S will have to postpone the annual general meeting called for tomorrow, 17 March 2020.
The decision has been made upon recommendation from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority due to uncertainty about whether the meeting can be held in accordance with the health and safety guidelines issued by the Danish authorities.
We expect to hold the annual general meeting with the same agenda, and we will announce a new date as soon as possible.
Danske Bank
Board of Directors
Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
Danske Bank A/S
Copenhagen K, DENMARK
Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, +45 45 14 14 00
Company announcement no 2 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Danske Bank A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: