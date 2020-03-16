The Annual General Meeting of Carlsberg A/S took place today Monday, 16 March 2020.



The General Meeting approved the following:

• The Annual Report 2019 as well as the Supervisory Board's proposal regarding the distribution of the profit for the year, including a dividend of DKK 21.00 per share.

• Discharge of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board in respect of the duties performed during the year.

• The proposal from the Supervisory Board for approval of the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Carlsberg A/S

• The proposal from the Supervisory Board for the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2020.

• The proposal from the Supervisory Board to reduce the Company's share capital with nominally DKK 88,000,000 for the purpose of cancelling treasury shares.

• The proposal from the Supervisory Board to amend the Company's Articles of Association (voting on the company's Remuneration Report as a standing item on the agenda).

• The proposal from the Supervisory Board to amend the Company's Articles of Association (name and company registration number of the provider of share registration services).

As proposed by the Supervisory Board, Flemming Besenbacher, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, Carl Bache, Magdi Batato, Domitille Doat-Le Bigot, Lilian Fossum Biner, Richard Burrows, Søren-Peter Fuchs Olesen, Majken Schultz and Lars Stemmerik were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board.

As proposed by the Supervisory Board, the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

At a subsequent Board Meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Flemming Besenbacher as Chairman and Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen as Deputy Chairman.





