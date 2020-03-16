Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), creator of MediXall.com, a technology and innovation-driven business focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations, a leading New York-based investor relations firm, to expand MediXall's financial communication and investor outreach program within the financial community.







Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, Barwicki Investor Relations Inc. is a full service investor relations firm representing publicly traded companies and pre-IPO companies.



Andrew Barwicki has 25+ years experience in finance, investor relations, investment banking and marketing. Andrew has worked in numerous industries and represented public companies in various sectors, including consumer products, regional and national banks, gold, silver and copper exploration and mining companies, entertainment, media, advertising, technology, distribution/logistics, biotech/pharmaceutical, energy/oil drilling and financial services.



“Andrew Barwicki has a proven track record of working with high-growth businesses like MediXall Group,” said MediXall Group Chairman & CEO, Neil Swartz. “With our focus over the past two years being centered around building a strong operational foundation, we held off on bringing MediXall to the institutional investment community until we thought we were ready. With the team and technology we have built, we’re now in the middle of the most exciting period in our company’s history and believe the timing could not be better to partner with an experienced team of financial communication professionals like Barwicki Investor Relations to launch a proactive outreach program focused on establishing, and building, higher-quality, long-term relationships with institutional investors and analysts. Going forward, we’ll be working together in a number of key strategic areas of emphasis with the ultimate goal of generating greater value for our new and existing shareholders alike.”



Andrew Barwicki, President of Barwicki Investor Relations, said, "We welcome this opportunity to work with MediXall, and are excited to help the investment community better understand their compelling and differentiated strategies and growth opportunities. We expect interest from the financial community to grow based on the ongoing and ever-increasing healthcare costs and MediXall’s distinctive services which combat the rising expenses and costs.”

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “MDXL.” The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.



About MediXall.com

MediXall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes shopping for medical services just as easy as booking a flight or hotel. Through our online marketplace, patients can connect with doctors while bypassing almost all of the insurance headaches. With a cash-paying customer forefront in the design, the user experience mirrors other online booking sites found in other markets, providing consumers with user reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. The MediXall platform is all about making it easier for consumers to learn, decide, and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. With our tools, people can search for the treatment they need, find out how much it will cost them, schedule the appointment, pay for the service, and follow up as needed – all in one place. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com