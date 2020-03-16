Gate Ventures PLC
Appointment of Joint Administrators
Press Release
March 16, 2020
Appointment of Joint Administrators
Simon Bonney and Michael Kiely of Quantuma LLP and Brian Baker of Moore Kingston Smith were appointed as Joint Administrators of Gate Ventures PLC on March 13, 2020. In the short term, the Joint Administrators will continue to run the affairs of the business and update the market as soon as appropriate.
