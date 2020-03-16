Gate Ventures PLC

Appointment of Joint Administrators

ISIN Number: GB00BYX2WP92

TICKER: GATE

Gate Ventures PLC

March 16, 2020

Gate Ventures PLC

Appointment of Joint Administrators

Simon Bonney and Michael Kiely of Quantuma LLP and Brian Baker of Moore Kingston Smith were appointed as Joint Administrators of Gate Ventures PLC on March 13, 2020. In the short term, the Joint Administrators will continue to run the affairs of the business and update the market as soon as appropriate.

Further Enquiries:

Quantuma LLP (Joint Administrators): sian.stokes@quantuma.com // +44 20 3856 6720

Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser): info@keswickglobal.com // +43 1 740 408045

Rossen & Company ApS (Financial PR): nic@rossen.com // +45 2072 9972

