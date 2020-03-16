New grants add to the strong core patents previously granted

in the US, Europe and other countries

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), a clinical-stage company developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, has expanded its global patent portfolio with the recent publication of six newly granted patents in Japan, Israel, Australia and Russia related to EHP’s portfolio of twenty-five novel molecules derived from cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG).

“The granting of these patents further expands the protection of our platform technology,” said Jim DeMesa, MD, President & CEO of Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals. “We plan to continue expanding and broadening this protection for our large portfolio of novel molecules.”

EHP now owns a total of 17 granted patents, with 21 patents pending, consisting of composition-of-matter, formulation and “use” patents, including for the treatment of many diseases such as multiple sclerosis, systemic sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and others. The patents and patent applications currently provide protection to 2040 and could be eligible for patent term extension. EHP continues to increase its library of novel cannabinoid derivatives and explore new medical applications.

EHP is currently initiating a multi-national Phase 2a clinical study for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, a severe form of scleroderma, with its lead product candidate, EHP-101, an oral formulation of one of EHP’s patented, synthetic new molecules derived from CBD.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing novel product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of CNS, autoimmune, fibrotic and other diseases. The company has two families of new chemical entities, derived from synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors and pathways pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first product candidate, EHP-101, has completed a Phase 1 clinical study and Phase 2 clinical development has been initiated, focusing initially on treating systemic sclerosis (a severe form of scleroderma) and multiple sclerosis. Its second product candidate, EHP-102, is in preclinical development and is focused initially on treating Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. EHP has received Orphan Drug designation in the US and EU for EHP-101 in systemic sclerosis and EHP-102 in Huntington’s disease. For more information, visit http://www.emeraldpharma.life or contact EHP at info@emeraldpharma.life .

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.