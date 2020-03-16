NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.



CALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERBIT LTD. (TSX Venture: IBIT) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.725 million (the “Private Placement”). In connection with the Private Placement, 11,499,996 common shares of the Company were issued at a price of CAD$0.15 per share.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used in connection with continued operations of the Company, payment of outstanding debts, examining what financial and strategic alternatives may be available to the Company and towards general and administrative expenses. As stated in the Company’s February 21, 2020 press release, a strategic review is being conducted by the Company. While the Company’s preference at this time is a transaction or alternative that will take advantage of the talents and expertise of the current management and Board of Directors, there can be no assurance that this strategic review will result in the completion of any transaction or other alternative, or that a transaction, if pursued, will be completed. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of the review process, and it does not intend to comment further regarding the process unless a specific transaction or other alternative is approved by the Board of Directors or it is otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay (i) Smaller Company Capital Ltd. a cash finder’s fee equal to 4% of the gross proceeds raised in respect of the aggregate sales to subscribers under the Private Placement that were introduced by Smaller Company Capital Ltd. (up to $45,690); and (ii) Canaccord Genuity Corp. a cash finder’s fee equal to 4% of the gross proceeds raised in respect of the aggregate sales to subscribers under the Private Placement that were introduced by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (up to $12,510).

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE

Under the Private Placement, Brian Hinchcliffe, the CEO and Executive Chairman of the Company acquired 1,400,000 common shares of the Company at a subscription price of $210,000. In addition, Chelsea Hayes, a director of the Company, acquired 400,000 common shares of the Company at a subscription price of $60,000. Their participation in the Private Placement constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (“MI 61-101”), which has been adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange pursuant to its Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction. These transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of such instrument and policy, pursuant to subsections 5.5(a), 5.5(b), 5.5(c), 5.7(a) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value was not more than 25% of market capitalization, the distribution of securities was for cash and the fair market value not more than $2,500,000.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement because the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing of such transactions and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

The Company owns proprietary technologies and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

