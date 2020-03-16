Newark, NJ, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global quinoa seeds market is expected to grow from USD 781.90 Million in 2017 to USD 1334.74 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Evolution of quinoa as a super food is a key driver aiding in the growth of this market. Consumer preference for nutritious and naturally healthy food ingredients are the factors fuelling the quinoa seeds market. Growing awareness about gluten free diet among consumers are estimated to drive the quinoa seeds market during the forecast period.

Quinoa is a grain crop which is cultivated for its edible seeds and has been domesticated in South America for thousands of years. It belongs to the species of the goosefoot genus. Quinoa seeds are evolving and is a new source of protein for vegans as it provides better digestibility than other seeds. Protein content in quinoa is generally higher than that of rice, maize, wheat, and oats. Additionally, quinoa seeds can be a good replacement for animal based protein and are also considered high calorie food. Calorific value of quinoa is more than that of milk and eggs which is equal to meat in terms of calorific value. Quinoa seeds also provide amino acids, which is essential for the development and growth of tissues. Besides this, it contain higher amount of isoleucine and lysine than any other grain. Due its blending capacity in terms of functionality with other foods, they are considered as super foods. Quinoa can be added as an ingredient in rice dishes such as pilaf. They can also be used rice substitute. Quinoa seeds are also added to hot breakfast cereals, soups, and salads. Furthermore, these helps in preparing coffee, fritters, and muffins. Due to such applications, there is an upsurge in the demand of quinoa seeds.

Increasing consciousness about gluten free diet among consumers are estimated to drive the quinoa seeds market during the forecast period. Growth of quinoa as a super food is a key driver aiding in the growth of this market Also, consumer fondness for nutritious and naturally healthy food ingredients is also boosting up the demand for quinoa seeds. But one of the most common side effects of quinoa is digestive discomfort which may obstruct the growth of the market. However, investing substantial capital in research and development and innovation centres in order to expand production capabilities and meet the rise in demand for quinoa seeds may boost the market in coming years. Instability of prices of quinoa seeds is projected to hamper the growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global quinoa seeds market include Alter Eco, COMRURAL XXI, Irupana Andean Organic Food, The British Quinoa Company, Northern Quinoa, Ancient Harvest, Highland Farm Foods, Andean Valley, Andean Naturals, Quinoa Foods Company, Industrial and Technological Complex Yanapasiñani SRL (CITY SRL), Big Oz, Arrowhead Mills, and Quinoabol among others. To enhance their market position in the global quinoa seeds market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Japan based Mizkan Group acquired the Sarsos’s and Dufrais Quinoa Seeds businesses from British food manufacturer, Premier Foods to support its production capacity by targeting the North American vinegar market.

For instance in June 2017, the British Quinoa Company, continued to grow the crop in its farm near Ellesmere. M&S is carrying home-grown British quinoa to its shelves across the UK for the first time because of the increase in popularity of Quinoa. Quinoa as a food is originated from South America as a staple diet for the Incas and their descendants. This is a trendy wheat-free super food.

The organic quinoa segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.20% in 2017

The seed type segment is classified into organic quinoa seeds and inorganic quinoa seeds. The organic segment dominated the market in 2017. Organic quinoa are the quinoa that has been grown without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers so as to meet out the mounting requirement of the product.

The reprocessing product segment dominated the market with the largest share of 44.34% in 2017

The application segment is segmented into direct edible, reprocessing product and others. Reprocessing products dominated the market in 2017. Quinoa seeds are considered as super foods because of their blending capacity in terms of functionality with other foods and can be used to make many interesting dishes.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Quinoa Seeds Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. South America region dominated the global quinoa seeds market in 2017 where as the North America region is growing rapidly in the market. The South America region is dominating the market because it the major quinoa producing and exporting countries are Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, and the US. The demand of organic quinoa is high in the international markets compared to non-organic quinoa. North America is anticipated to grow rapidly because of increasing demand from an upscale supermarkets and large volumes of imports of quinoa seeds.

About the report:

The global quinoa seeds market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211.

