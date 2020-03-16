New York, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global borage oil market is expected to reach USD 61.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the growing application of borage oil amongst the end-use industries.
Growing demand for borage oil from the cosmetics and the personal care industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Borage oil finds both internal and topical usage for the treatment of inflammation. Borage Oil has a very high level of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA), a vital fatty acid, which cannot be produced by the human body. The protective characteristics of borage oil aids to seal the moisture and maintain the suppleness of the skin. It is beneficial in shooting and healing dry skin, which may be blended with other rich oil for added hydration. Moreover, if a person skin is vulnerable to inflammation redness, or rosacea, borage oil is beneficial in providing relief from the condition.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2623
Increasing demand for borage oil in pharmaceutical applications is fuelling the market demand. Borage seed oil is a kind of nutritional supplement, which has a high volume of essential fatty acids helpful in regulating the immune system of the human body along with combating joint inflammation. It has been found that borage seed oil may provide relief from the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. When taken internally through the oral route, borage oil finds usage in treating treat both short term and long term conditions comprising stress, PMS symptoms, hormonal imbalance, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis pain. Also, it has been used to reduce inflammation, menopause symptoms, and stimulate breast milk production.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2623
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global borage oil market on the basis of forms, distribution channel, application, and region:
Forms Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/borage-oil-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Browse more similar reports on FMCG category by Reports And Data
Buckwheat Flour Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/buckwheat-flour-market
Anti Acne Makeup Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-acne-makeup-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: