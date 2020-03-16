Regulated Information
Precautionary measures for Nyrstar’s upcoming shareholder meetings as a result of the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak
16 March 2020 at 20.00 CET
Nyrstar NV (the “Company” or “Nyrstar”) today announces that it has taken the decision to implement precautionary measures for the upcoming shareholder meetings to be held at 11.00 CET on 25 March 2020 at Bluepoint, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Antwerp, as a result of the current Covid-19 outbreak.
In order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and to safeguard the well-being of shareholders, board and Nyrstar representatives, a number of precautionary measures have been introduced for the shareholder meetings:
The Company hopes that by applying these precautionary measures, the shareholder meetings can be held on 25 March 2020 while safeguarding both the rights and well-being of its shareholders. However, restrictions on multiple person gatherings in Belgium are continuing to evolve. Nyrstar is continuing to monitor the situation and may communicate further in relation to the holding and participation to the shareholder meetings.
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Attachment
Nyrstar
Zurich, SWITZERLAND
Nyrstar LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: