Regulated Information

Precautionary measures for Nyrstar’s upcoming shareholder meetings as a result of the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

16 March 2020 at 20.00 CET

Nyrstar NV (the “Company” or “Nyrstar”) today announces that it has taken the decision to implement precautionary measures for the upcoming shareholder meetings to be held at 11.00 CET on 25 March 2020 at Bluepoint, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Antwerp, as a result of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

In order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and to safeguard the well-being of shareholders, board and Nyrstar representatives, a number of precautionary measures have been introduced for the shareholder meetings:

The Company asks shareholders to strongly consider not physically attending the shareholder meetings and instead utilising their ability to vote by mail or proxy in accordance with the procedures set out in the invitation to the shareholder meetings. The vote by mail form and the proxy form for the shareholder meetings are both available from the Company’s website at https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings

The Company also reminds shareholders of their right to submit questions in writing prior to the meeting in accordance with the procedures set out in the invitation to the shareholder meetings, and confirms that all questions of shareholders and responses thereto will be included in the minutes of the shareholder meetings, which will be published on the Company’s website in accordance with Belgian law

Any shareholders displaying symptoms of illness or being part of a risk group are respectively requested not to attend the shareholder meetings and to exercise their voting power through proxy or vote by mail. Further, all persons attending the shareholder meetings will be asked to sign a declaration confirming that they are not currently suffering from any symptoms related to the Covid-19 virus and other precautionary safety measures may be applied on the basis of the information then available to the Board

Attendees, who nonetheless wish to attend in person, will be asked to spread out in the room and avoid close contact with other attendees

Only registered shareholders, or their proxy holders, will be allowed to enter the meeting. Media will not be allowed to attend.

The Company hopes that by applying these precautionary measures, the shareholder meetings can be held on 25 March 2020 while safeguarding both the rights and well-being of its shareholders. However, restrictions on multiple person gatherings in Belgium are continuing to evolve. Nyrstar is continuing to monitor the situation and may communicate further in relation to the holding and participation to the shareholder meetings.

