In week 11, Marel hf. purchased 939,374 of its own shares on Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 470,090,838. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 11.3.2020 09:35 50.000 537 26.850.000 11.3.2020 09:38 50.000 535 26.750.000 11.3.2020 09:49 50.000 532 26.600.000 11.3.2020 09:49 100.000 529 52.900.000 11.3.2020 13:20 50.000 533 26.650.000 11.3.2020 13:35 300 530 159.000 11.3.2020 13:35 3.700 530 1.961.000 11.3.2020 14:06 9.752 530 5.168.560 12.3.2020 09:52 25.000 469 11.725.000 12.3.2020 09:54 50.000 469 23.450.000 12.3.2020 10:13 50.000 460 23.000.000 12.3.2020 10:35 100.000 468 46.800.000 12.3.2020 11:32 30.000 480 14.400.000 12.3.2020 11:32 20.000 480 9.600.000 12.3.2020 14:21 11.870 483 5.733.210 12.3.2020 15:21 25.000 490 12.250.000 13.3.2020 11:23 33.760 497 16.778.720 13.3.2020 11:25 1.101 495 544.995 13.3.2020 11:27 5.000 497 2.485.000 13.3.2020 11:34 15.000 497 7.455.000 13.3.2020 12:01 100.000 496 49.600.000 13.3.2020 12:04 48.899 495 24.205.005 13.3.2020 14:17 1.180 495 584.100 13.3.2020 14:26 50.000 500 25.000.000 13.3.2020 14:35 50.000 500 25.000.000 13.3.2020 15:14 8.812 504 4.441.248 Total 939,374 470,090,838

The transactions are carried out in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2019.

Marel hf. held 10,773,814 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 11,713,188 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.52% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 939,374 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.12% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 470,090,838.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 million shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

