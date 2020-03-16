Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as at end of February 2020 amounted to 1.3334 EUR per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV increased by +0.64%. The NAV was affected positively by operating performance of properties and negatively by cash flow hedge reserve movement during the month. The Fund earned an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 1,176 thousand in February 2020.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

