VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave” or, the "Company"), a global leader in vacuum microwave dehydration technology, announced today in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it will host its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on a virtual electronic basis only, at the same time and on the same date as planned, being 2:00pm Pacific Standard Time on March 20, 2020.



As the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly across the globe, and in response to the recent public health measures enacted by the Federal and Provincial Governments, the decision has been made to move the AGM to a virtual setting. This decision was made after considering recent Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings, and to proactively protect the health and wellbeing of EnWave’s stakeholders, employees and service partners that participate in the AGM.

The Company will not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated February 11, 2020 that was sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Instead, the AGM will be hosted in a virtual setting, and those interested in attending can find the details to attend below:

Virtual AGM Details:

Date: March 20, 2020 Time: 2:00pm PST Participant Access: 1-877-407-2988 (toll free number) Webcast: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/enw/mediaframe/36459/indexl.html

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders wishing to attend the AGM may continue to do so by logging into the webcast or calling the number above, and instructions will be provided as to how shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM may participate and vote at the AGM.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and,



quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

