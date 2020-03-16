KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced the Hon. Patrick Murphy as new chairman of the Cerner Government Advisory Board. Murphy assumes the role of chair from outgoing advisory board member, the Hon. Bob Kerrey, former U.S. senator and governor of Nebraska.



Murphy, the first Iraq War Veteran elected to Congress, is currently the chairman of innovation at the U.S Military Academy at West Point and an ambassador for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes initiative. Previously, he served as the 32nd undersecretary of the Army and was also on the Appropriations, Intelligence and Armed Services Committees while in Congress.

“Cerner is a leader in the health IT community, and I am excited to lead its advisory board,” said Hon. Patrick Murphy, former undersecretary of the Army and member of Congress. “With the release of the 21st Century Cures Act final rules on interoperability and data blocking, we can now advance the decades-long pursuit of improved consumer access to personal health data and meaningful information sharing. At Cerner, patients are the primary focus and the security of their data is our utmost priority. We will continue to support policies that unleash innovation, not restrict it, and I am committed to help move these priorities forward.”

Murphy also serves on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, established by Congress to support efforts to protect against cyberattacks, examine how the private and public sectors can work together to protect America’s information infrastructure and promote collaboration between government agencies.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Senator Kerrey for his leadership as board chair and his commitment to our nation’s Service members and Veterans,” said Travis Dalton, president, Cerner Government Services. “We are honored to welcome Patrick as the new chairman of our advisory board. Patrick’s leadership, energy and passion to improve the health and well-being of the Veteran community will help drive the board and its initiatives forward. He dedicated his career to serving our country and brings his experience to advance Cerner’s mission to improve the delivery of health care for our Service members and Veterans.”

In addition to Murphy, Cerner also welcomed four new members to the advisory board:

Hon. Anthony Principi , former secretary of Veterans Affairs,

, former secretary of Veterans Affairs, Retired Army Col. Gregory Gadson , career Army officer and former director, Army Wounded Warrior program

, career Army officer and former director, Army Wounded Warrior program Retired Army Col. Dr. Artie Shelton , director, Veterans Health Council, Vietnam Veterans of America

, director, Veterans Health Council, Vietnam Veterans of America Rina R. Shah, CEO and president, Peridot Technologies, LLC

The Cerner Government Advisory Board consists of a diverse group of experts and thought leaders to provide direction on development, sustainment and outreach within the federal government, health care industry, Veteran and military communities and service organizations. The full board includes the following members:

Chairman Patrick Murphy , former undersecretary of the Army and member of Congress

, former undersecretary of the Army and member of Congress James Peake, M.D. , lieutenant general (retired), former secretary, Veterans Affairs

, lieutenant general (retired), former secretary, Veterans Affairs Mark Probst , vice president and CIO, Intermountain Healthcare

, vice president and CIO, Intermountain Healthcare Donald Scott , brigadier general (retired), founding director of AmeriCorps and former deputy, Librarian of Congress

, brigadier general (retired), founding director of AmeriCorps and former deputy, Librarian of Congress Gregory Gadson , colonel (retired), career Army officer and former director, Army Wounded Warrior program

, colonel (retired), career Army officer and former director, Army Wounded Warrior program Artie Shelton, M.D. , colonel (retired), and director of Veterans Health Council, Vietnam Veterans of America

, colonel (retired), and director of Veterans Health Council, Vietnam Veterans of America Anthony Principi , former secretary, Veterans Affairs

, former secretary, Veterans Affairs Rina R. Shah, CEO and president, Peridot Technologies, LLC

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:

Cerner

Misti Preston, Director of Public Relations, (816) 299-2037, Misti.Preston@Cerner.com