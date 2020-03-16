FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced its Annual Outlet Sale (the “Sale”), scheduled for April 15 – 19, 2020 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been rescheduled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rob Wallstrom, Vera Bradley’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our Annual Outlet Sale attracts tens of thousands of loyal Vera Bradley fans from across the country and around the world to our hometown each year. We have been diligently monitoring the COVID-19 situation and following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and World Health Organization. With the outbreak now declared a pandemic, we believe putting the health and well-being of our customers, event staff and volunteers, associates and community-at-large first is absolutely the right decision.”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Annual Outlet Sale will automatically be good for the same day and session of the rescheduled event, which will take place April 7 – 11, 2021 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Customers who are unable to attend next year’s Sale have the option to submit a refund request via Ticketmaster by April 6, 2021. Additional tickets for the 2021 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale will go on sale February 3, 2021.

For more information, visit www.verabradley.com/annual sale .

