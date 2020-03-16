Dallas, TX, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hosted the webinar, COVID-19: Considerations for Community Association Boards, which focused on the legal aspects of dealing with COVID-19 in their communities.



The current challenges posed to community associations by the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented. To help community boards and council members understand how the current crisis affects their governance, Associa engaged three leading attorneys from impacted markets in the U.S. and Canada to discuss key points for boards to consider.



The webinar was designed to provide boards with a framework to assist in their decision making and to understand the importance of professional counsel from attorneys and health professionals.



The webinar focused on the following key areas:

Fiduciary duty

Board powers and emergencies

Access to common areas

Cancellation of meetings and events

Lessons from SARS and previous epidemics

U.S. census and elections and impact on access to your community

Handling notice of infection or quarantine

Considerations for high-rise and 55+ communities

Board’s role in dealing with online forums and rumors

“Associa understands the uncertainty that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation brings to our communities and our board members,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “As part of our commitment to our clients and to the industry, we developed this educational program to help boards and council members understand their role, identify potential areas of focus, and to address important questions so they can be ready should this issue impact their community.”



CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WEBINAR



This webinar is designed to provide board and council members with information to assist them in understanding their role as it applies to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. It is important to understand that this information is provided for your consideration and is not legal advice. Nothing in this presentation should be understood to create a lawyer-client relationship between the webinar presenters and any person watching this program. It is important that questions related to current or future community health concerns be directed to qualified local council or authorities serving your specific community.



