CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC) (LogicBio or the Company), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients, today reported financial results and provided a corporate update for the year ended December 31, 2019.
“2019 was a productive year for LogicBio marked by multi-faceted progress, including our new collaboration with Takeda to advance GeneRide™ in Crigler-Najjar, our newly announced second indication, and continued work to move our lead candidate, LB-001 towards the clinic,” said Fred Chereau, CEO of LogicBio. “We are focused on resolving the FDA’s questions on the LB-001 IND application as quickly as possible and remain firmly committed to bringing LB-001 to pediatric patients living with MMA as part of our broader mission to bring the promise of genomic medicines to children with rare diseases.”
In January 2020, we announced the submission of an IND to support the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in pediatric patients with MMA, which the FDA placed on clinical hold. Subsequently, we received a letter from the FDA specifying its questions related to the clinical hold. The clinical hold was based on questions that were clinical and nonclinical in nature, including questions related to the studies conducted for our IND filing, but did not relate to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. We expect to have interactions with the FDA regarding their questions through mid-2020, after which we plan to provide guidance on the anticipated timing for the initiation of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for LB-001.
Business Highlights Include:
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.
For more information, please visit www.logicbio.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company’s plans to resolve the FDA’s clinical hold on the IND for LB-001; the timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development activities, including those related to the GeneRide technology platform; and the anticipated construct for LB-301 in Crigler-Najjar. These are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company’s plans to vary materially, including the risks associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development activities and preclinical studies and potential future clinical trials. These risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019 with the SEC, and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, even if new information becomes available in the future.
|LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development
|$
|30,656
|$
|11,079
|General and administrative
|10,385
|6,864
|Total operating expenses
|41,041
|17,943
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(41,041
|)
|(17,943
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:
|Interest income
|1,500
|569
|Interest expense
|(546
|)
|(2
|)
|Other expense, net
|(19
|)
|(159
|)
|Total other income, net
|935
|408
|Loss before income taxes
|(40,106
|)
|(17,535
|)
|Income tax provision
|(22
|)
|(86
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(40,128
|)
|$
|(17,621
|)
|Net loss per share—basic and diluted
|$
|(1.78
|)
|$
|(3.04
|)
|Weighted-average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted
|22,602,954
|5,801,533
|LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|As of
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|50,647
|$
|80,906
|Other assets
|5,013
|2,004
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|55,660
|$
|82,910
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|13,373
|$
|2,685
|Stockholders’ equity
|42,287
|80,225
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|55,660
|$
|82,910
Contacts:
Brian Luque
Associate Director, Investor Relations
bluque@logicbio.com
951-206-1200
Stephanie Simon
Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-581-9333
