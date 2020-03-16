PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has postponed its earnings release and conference call related to its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which had previously been scheduled for March 16, 2020, and March 17, 2020, respectively.



MISTRAS plans to issue its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2019 in the near future. A separate press release will be issued once the date for the earnings release and conference call are finalized.

The postponement of the call accommodates the additional time required to complete the accounting for the income tax provision.

