BOSTON and JERUSALEM, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced it will report financial and business results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, on March 26, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.



Entera’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow Entera’s remarks. To participate on the live call, please dial (855) 547-3865 (US) or (409) 217-8787 (international) and provide the conference ID “4939469” five to ten minutes before the start of the call.

To access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” page of the Entera’s website, please click here . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Entera’s website for approximately 45 days following the presentation.

About Entera Bio