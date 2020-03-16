INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced the nomination of Caroline Young for its Board of Trustees. Ms. Young currently serves as partner at Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company (“HKW”) and is an active director on three private-company boards. Ms. Young’s nomination will be voted on by the Company’s shareholders at the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting on May 14, 2020. KRG will be expanding its Board to nine trustees, effective as of the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, in order to accommodate Ms. Young’s nomination.



“We are excited about the possibility of Caroline Young joining our Board of Trustees,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “Caroline’s breadth of experience and expertise in the private equity and legal arenas will bring a fresh perspective to our Board and further strengthen our organization.”

Ms. Young is the partner in charge of all divestitures at HKW. Prior to joining HKW in 2001, she practiced law at the Indianapolis law firm of Wooden & McLaughlin, LLP. Ms. Young earned her JD from the University of Virginia, School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont, graduating summa cum laude. More information about Ms. Young and the upcoming shareholders’ meeting can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, which will be filed on or around April 1, 2020.

