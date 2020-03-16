  • Pretax income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter and $9.2 million for 2019
  • New contract purchases of $1.0 billion for the full year 2019 

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $29,000 for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net income of $5.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the results include a $2.1 million net tax benefit related to certain tax planning strategies and other adjustments. Without the benefit, net income would have been $3.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $85.7 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 6.0%, compared to $91.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $84.8 million compared to $86.4 million for the 2018 period.  Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million compared to pretax income of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 total revenues were $345.8 million compared to $389.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of approximately $44.0 million, or 11.3%.  Total expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $336.6 million, a decrease of $34.5 million, or 9.3%, compared to $371.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $9.2 million, compared to $18.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.4 million compared to $14.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The full-year 2018 results include a $2.1 million net tax benefit related to certain tax planning strategies and other adjustments. Without the benefit, net income for 2018 would have been $12.8, or $0.51 per diluted share.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, CPS purchased $247.5 million of new contracts compared to $262.1 million during the third quarter of 2019 and $251.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company's receivables totaled $2.416 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase from $2.413 billion as of September 30, 2019 and an increase from $2.381 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 7.92% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.19% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 15.46% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 13.88% as of December 31, 2018.

“In 2019, our contract purchases grew 11% over the prior year and reached $1.0 billion for the first time since 2016, reported Charles E. Bradley, Jr., Chief Executive Officer.  “As of December 31, 2019, our receivables measured at fair value comprise $1.5 billion, or 62% of our total managed portfolio.  Continuing provisions for credit losses on the legacy portfolio have made for a difficult transition from a financial reporting standpoint, but we are looking forward to 2020 and the continued growth of the portfolio accounted for at fair value.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded revenue, expense, provision for credit losses and fair value of receivables, because these items are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. All of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to the provision for credit losses may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844 878-2777

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations       
(In thousands, except per share data)       
(Unaudited)       
               
    Three months ended    Twelve months ended   
    December 31,    December 31,   
    2019     2018     2019     2018    
Revenues:              
Interest income  $  83,274    $  88,761    $  337,096    $  380,297    
Other income     2,449       2,457       8,704       9,478    
      85,723       91,218       345,800       389,775    
Expenses:                             
Employee costs     21,847       20,030       80,877       79,318    
General and administrative     7,895       8,307       33,004       31,037    
Interest     27,595       26,409       110,528       101,466    
Provision for credit losses     21,454       25,083       85,773       133,080    
Other expenses     6,045       6,605       26,456       26,171    
      84,836       86,434       336,638       371,072    
Income before income taxes     887       4,784       9,162       18,703    
Income tax expense     858       (568)      3,756       3,841    
  Net income  $  29    $  5,352    $  5,406    $  14,862    
                              
Earnings per share:              
  Basic  $  0.00    $  0.24    $  0.24    $  0.68    
  Diluted  $  0.00    $  0.22    $  0.22    $  0.59    
               
               
Number of shares used in computing earnings              
  per share:              
  Basic   22,529     22,549     22,416     21,989    
  Diluted   23,950     24,411     24,064     24,988    
               
               
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets       
(In thousands)       
(Unaudited)       
               
               
   December 31,  December 31,        
    2019     2018          
Assets:                     
Cash and cash equivalents  $  5,295    $  12,787          
Restricted cash and equivalents   135,537     117,323          
Total cash and cash equivalents   140,832     130,110          
                      
Finance receivables   897,530     1,522,085          
Allowance for finance credit losses   (11,640)    (67,376)         
Finance receivables, net   885,890     1,454,709          
               
Finance receivables measured at fair value   1,444,038     821,066          
Deferred tax assets, net   15,480     19,188          
Other assets   53,009     60,607          
   $  2,539,249    $  2,485,680          
                      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:              
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  $  47,077    $  31,692          
Warehouse lines of credit   134,791     136,847          
Residual interest financing   39,478     39,106          
Securitization trust debt   2,097,728     2,063,627          
Subordinated renewable notes   17,534     17,290          
    2,336,608     2,288,562          
                      
Shareholders' equity   202,641     197,118          
   $  2,539,249    $  2,485,680          
                      
               
               
Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)              
               
            
            
    At and for the     At and for the    
    Three months ended    Twelve months ended   
    December 31,    December 31,   
    2019     2018     2019     2018    
               
Contracts purchased  $  247.50    $  251.81    $  1,002.78    $  902.40    
Contracts securitized     275.00       245.00       1,014.10       883.45    
               
Total portfolio balance  $  2,416.04    $  2,380.85    $  2,416.04    $  2,380.85    
Average portfolio balance     2,418.61       2,371.05       2,404.71       2,341.96    
               
Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables   1.30%    4.43%         
               
Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1)   3.57%    5.91%         
               
Delinquencies              
31+ Days   13.55%    12.35%         
Repossession Inventory   1.91%    1.53%         
Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory   15.46%    13.88%         
               
Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio            
Legacy portfolio   12.05%    9.72%    12.16%    9.27%   
Fair Value portfolio   5.17%    1.87%    3.80%    1.27%   
Total portfolio   7.92%    7.19%    7.95%    7.74%   
               
Recovery rates (2)   33.1%    33.0%    33.9%    34.1%   
               
   For the For the 
   Three months ended Twelve months ended 
   December 31, December 31, 
    2019   2018   2019   2018  
   $(3)  % (4)  $(3)  % (4) $(3)  % (4) $(3)  % (4) 
Interest income  $83.27  13.8% $88.76  15.0% $337.10  14.0% $380.30  16.2% 
Other income   2.45  0.4%  2.46  0.4%  8.70  0.4%  9.48  0.4% 
Interest expense   (27.60) -4.6%  (26.41) -4.5%  (110.53) -4.6%  (101.47) -4.3% 
Net interest margin   58.13  9.6%  64.81  10.9%  235.27  9.8%  288.31  12.3% 
Provision for credit losses   (21.45) -3.5%  (25.08) -4.2%  (85.77) -3.6%  (133.08) -5.7% 
Risk adjusted margin   36.67  6.1%  39.73  6.7%  149.50  6.2%  155.23  6.6% 
Core operating expenses   (35.79) -5.9%  (34.94) -5.9%  (140.34) -5.8%  (136.53) -5.8% 
Pre-tax income  $0.89  0.1% $4.78  0.8% $9.16  0.4% $18.70  0.8% 
               
(1)  Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory.        
(2)  Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.    
(3)  Numbers may not add due to rounding.              
(4)  Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance.  Percentages may not add due to rounding.     
               

 