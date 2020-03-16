Pretax income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter and $9.2 million for 2019

New contract purchases of $1.0 billion for the full year 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $29,000 for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net income of $5.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the results include a $2.1 million net tax benefit related to certain tax planning strategies and other adjustments. Without the benefit, net income would have been $3.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $85.7 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 6.0%, compared to $91.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $84.8 million compared to $86.4 million for the 2018 period. Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million compared to pretax income of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 total revenues were $345.8 million compared to $389.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of approximately $44.0 million, or 11.3%. Total expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $336.6 million, a decrease of $34.5 million, or 9.3%, compared to $371.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $9.2 million, compared to $18.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.4 million compared to $14.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The full-year 2018 results include a $2.1 million net tax benefit related to certain tax planning strategies and other adjustments. Without the benefit, net income for 2018 would have been $12.8, or $0.51 per diluted share.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, CPS purchased $247.5 million of new contracts compared to $262.1 million during the third quarter of 2019 and $251.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's receivables totaled $2.416 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase from $2.413 billion as of September 30, 2019 and an increase from $2.381 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 7.92% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.19% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 15.46% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 13.88% as of December 31, 2018.

“In 2019, our contract purchases grew 11% over the prior year and reached $1.0 billion for the first time since 2016, reported Charles E. Bradley, Jr., Chief Executive Officer. “As of December 31, 2019, our receivables measured at fair value comprise $1.5 billion, or 62% of our total managed portfolio. Continuing provisions for credit losses on the legacy portfolio have made for a difficult transition from a financial reporting standpoint, but we are looking forward to 2020 and the continued growth of the portfolio accounted for at fair value.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.



Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded revenue, expense, provision for credit losses and fair value of receivables, because these items are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. All of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to the provision for credit losses may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844 878-2777

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Interest income $ 83,274 $ 88,761 $ 337,096 $ 380,297 Other income 2,449 2,457 8,704 9,478 85,723 91,218 345,800 389,775 Expenses: Employee costs 21,847 20,030 80,877 79,318 General and administrative 7,895 8,307 33,004 31,037 Interest 27,595 26,409 110,528 101,466 Provision for credit losses 21,454 25,083 85,773 133,080 Other expenses 6,045 6,605 26,456 26,171 84,836 86,434 336,638 371,072 Income before income taxes 887 4,784 9,162 18,703 Income tax expense 858 (568 ) 3,756 3,841 Net income $ 29 $ 5,352 $ 5,406 $ 14,862 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.59 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 22,529 22,549 22,416 21,989 Diluted 23,950 24,411 24,064 24,988 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,295 $ 12,787 Restricted cash and equivalents 135,537 117,323 Total cash and cash equivalents 140,832 130,110 Finance receivables 897,530 1,522,085 Allowance for finance credit losses (11,640 ) (67,376 ) Finance receivables, net 885,890 1,454,709 Finance receivables measured at fair value 1,444,038 821,066 Deferred tax assets, net 15,480 19,188 Other assets 53,009 60,607 $ 2,539,249 $ 2,485,680 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 47,077 $ 31,692 Warehouse lines of credit 134,791 136,847 Residual interest financing 39,478 39,106 Securitization trust debt 2,097,728 2,063,627 Subordinated renewable notes 17,534 17,290 2,336,608 2,288,562 Shareholders' equity 202,641 197,118 $ 2,539,249 $ 2,485,680 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Contracts purchased $ 247.50 $ 251.81 $ 1,002.78 $ 902.40 Contracts securitized 275.00 245.00 1,014.10 883.45 Total portfolio balance $ 2,416.04 $ 2,380.85 $ 2,416.04 $ 2,380.85 Average portfolio balance 2,418.61 2,371.05 2,404.71 2,341.96 Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables 1.30 % 4.43 % Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1) 3.57 % 5.91 % Delinquencies 31+ Days 13.55 % 12.35 % Repossession Inventory 1.91 % 1.53 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 15.46 % 13.88 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio Legacy portfolio 12.05 % 9.72 % 12.16 % 9.27 % Fair Value portfolio 5.17 % 1.87 % 3.80 % 1.27 % Total portfolio 7.92 % 7.19 % 7.95 % 7.74 % Recovery rates (2) 33.1 % 33.0 % 33.9 % 34.1 % For the For the Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $(3) % (4) $(3) % (4) $(3) % (4) $(3) % (4) Interest income $ 83.27 13.8 % $ 88.76 15.0 % $ 337.10 14.0 % $ 380.30 16.2 % Other income 2.45 0.4 % 2.46 0.4 % 8.70 0.4 % 9.48 0.4 % Interest expense (27.60 ) -4.6 % (26.41 ) -4.5 % (110.53 ) -4.6 % (101.47 ) -4.3 % Net interest margin 58.13 9.6 % 64.81 10.9 % 235.27 9.8 % 288.31 12.3 % Provision for credit losses (21.45 ) -3.5 % (25.08 ) -4.2 % (85.77 ) -3.6 % (133.08 ) -5.7 % Risk adjusted margin 36.67 6.1 % 39.73 6.7 % 149.50 6.2 % 155.23 6.6 % Core operating expenses (35.79 ) -5.9 % (34.94 ) -5.9 % (140.34 ) -5.8 % (136.53 ) -5.8 % Pre-tax income $ 0.89 0.1 % $ 4.78 0.8 % $ 9.16 0.4 % $ 18.70 0.8 % (1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory. (2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale. (3) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.



