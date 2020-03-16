LOUISVILLE Ky., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that the Company will make an announcement regarding the timing of the 146th Kentucky Oaks and Derby on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET.



Media, investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 1848836 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville, Kentucky. We also own and operate the largest online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and we operate sports betting and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

