COS COB, Conn., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide video content for all screens, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date, Time: Monday, March 30, 2020, 4:30 p.m. ET.

Toll-free: (833) 832-5128

International: (484) 747-6583

Conference ID: 9597934

A live webcast is available at http://ir.cssentertainment.com/ under the “News & Events” tab

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Reference ID: 9597934

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) is a growing media company building and acquiring streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD) that provide content for all screens. The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces long and short-form original content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and through APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

