NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the full year ended December 31, 2019.
Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “We are delighted by Mustang’s numerous accomplishments in 2019. We started off the year by executing a worldwide license agreement with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to develop MB-108, oncolytic virus C134, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. In April, we announced the exciting New England Journal of Medicine publication of positive Phase 1/2 data from our partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (“St. Jude”), which demonstrated the curative potential of MB-107, a lentiviral gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease. We plan to transfer the MB-107 Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application from St. Jude to Mustang shortly. In August, the FDA accepted our first IND application to initiate a multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-102 (CD123-targeted CAR T cell therapy) in acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (“BPDCN”) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. We look forward to dosing our first patient soon, using MB-102 processed at our own cell processing facility.”
Dr. Litchman continued, “In 2019, we were also pleased that the FDA granted prestigious designations to our drug candidates, including the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designation to MB-107 and Orphan Drug Designations to MB-108 for the treatment of malignant glioma and to MB-102 for the treatment of AML. In addition, several Phase 1 trials were initiated with our collaborators during the year, including the MB-104 (CS1-targeted CAR T cell therapy) trial at City of Hope for multiple myeloma, the MB-105 (PSCA‐targeted CAR T cell therapy) trial at City of Hope for the treatment of prostate cancer, the MB-103 (HER2-targeted CAR T cell therapy) trial at City of Hope for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and of HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases, the MB-101 (IL13Rα2-targeted CAR T cell therapy) trial at City of Hope in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of recurrent malignant glioma, and the MB-108, oncolytic virus C134, trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.”
Dr. Litchman concluded, “Mustang raised a total of $69 million throughout 2019, which enables us to continue to advance our gene and CAR T cell therapy programs. We look forward to maintaining this positive momentum through 2020, including several important data readouts anticipated in the second half of the year.”
Financial Results:
2019 and Recent Corporate Highlights:
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.
Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Mustang Bio, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@mustangbio.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com
|MUSTANG BIO, INC.
|Balance Sheets
|($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|61,413
|$
|16,469
|Short-term investments (certificates of deposit)
|-
|17,604
|Other receivables - related party
|19
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,631
|1,052
|Total current assets
|63,063
|35,125
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|6,779
|6,465
|Fixed assets - construction in process
|1,157
|393
|Restricted cash
|1,000
|500
|Other assets
|250
|271
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|1,196
|-
|Total Assets
|$
|73,445
|$
|42,754
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Short-term notes payable
|$
|1,250
|$
|-
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|5,668
|5,381
|Payables and accrued expenses - related party
|596
|236
|Operating lease liabilities - short-term
|257
|-
|Total current liabilities
|7,771
|5,617
|Deferred rent payable
|-
|741
|Notes payable
|12,179
|-
|Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|1,843
|-
|Total Liabilities
|21,793
|6,358
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), 2,000,000 shares authorized, 250,000 shares of Class A preferred stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|-
|-
|Common Stock ($0.0001 par value), 85,000,000 shares authorized
|Class A common shares, 845,385 and 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|-
|-
|Common shares, 39,403,519 and 26,610,183 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|4
|3
|Common stock issuable, 1,206,667 and 709,314 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|4,923
|2,085
|Additional paid-in capital
|172,184
|113,378
|Accumulated deficit
|(125,459
|)
|(79,070
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|51,652
|36,396
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|73,445
|$
|42,754
|MUSTANG BIO, INC.
|Statements of Operations
|($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|For the year ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|30,042
|$
|21,104
|Research and development – licenses acquired
|6,273
|3,360
|General and administrative
|9,570
|6,759
|Total operating expenses
|45,885
|31,223
|Loss from operations
|(45,885
|)
|(31,223
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|1,263
|569
|Interest expense
|(1,767
|)
|(8
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(504
|)
|561
|Net Loss
|$
|(46,389
|)
|$
|(30,662
|)
|Net loss per common share outstanding, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.29
|)
|$
|(1.14
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|36,061,811
|26,949,374
