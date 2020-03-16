COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 16, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Henrik Juuel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code New shares





DK0061268711 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 109 2,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,500

DKK 272,500.00 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Henrik Juuel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Subscription rights





DK0061268638 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of subscription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 1.68 2,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,500

DKK 4,200.00 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Chaplin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code New shares





DK0061268711 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 109 25,534 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



25,534

DKK 2,783,206.00 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-11 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Chaplin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Subscription rights





DK0061268638 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of subscription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 9.85 130,514 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



130,514

DKK 1,285,199.17 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-11 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Chaplin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 194.90 4,971 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



4,971

DKK 968,870.00 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

